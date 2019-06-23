Iran reports previous incident with 'spy drone' in May

Iran's Mohammad Javad tweeted a map on Sunday showing a border incident with a " drone" encroaching its airspace in late May.

Days after shot down another US drone it said had entered its territory, said the US-made MQ9 Reaper -- also widely used for carrying out military strikes -- had entered Iranian airspace on May 26.

The drone was first warned at around 08:30 PM, the map showed, without specifying a time zone.

That was shortly after the aircraft entered Iran's territorial waters off the coast of Asaluyeh city in province.

It was warned twice more about an hour later, after it had left the Islamic Republic's airspace and circled close to the border again.

Tensions between and flared after Iranian forces on Thursday shot down a US drone, the latest in a series of incidents including attacks on shipping in sensitive Gulf waters.

said that drone had violated its airspace, near the strategic -- a claim the US denies.

In response, the US prepared to carry out a military strike against but said he had called it off at the last minute.

That came as tensions spiked between the two countries following attacks on tankers in the Gulf, which the US has blamed on Iran -- accusations vehemently denied by the Islamic Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)