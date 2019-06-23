Monsoon may hit parts of Madhya Pradesh in 48 hours

Monsoon is likely to hit eastern in the next 48 hours, weatherman said Sunday.

The monsoon that originated from the is expected to enter the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, which are close to Chhattisgarh, in the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told

He said many parts of the state, including the Indore division, Sunday experienced rains.

Monsoon is also likely to hit and region, Mishra added.

Even as people in certain parts experienced relief from intense heat due to brief spells, district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, clouds hovered over Sunday.

