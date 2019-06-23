JUST IN
Monsoon may hit parts of Madhya Pradesh in 48 hours
Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Monsoon is likely to hit eastern Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours, weatherman said Sunday.

The monsoon that originated from the Bay of Bengal is expected to enter the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, which are close to Chhattisgarh, in the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal office Duty Officer Gurudutt Mishra told PTI.

He said many parts of the state, including the Indore division, Sunday experienced rains.

Monsoon is also likely to hit Mandla and Jabalpur region, Mishra added.

Even as people in certain parts experienced relief from intense heat due to brief spells, Rajgarh district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, clouds hovered over Bhopal Sunday.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 19:20 IST

