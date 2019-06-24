4 killed in sand mine collapse in MP's Shivpuri

Four persons, including two children, were Monday killed when an illegal sand mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said.
The mine was along the banks of Parvati River in Maroura Khalsa village in Pohri area, Bairad police station in charge Alok Singh Bhadoria said.
"The victims went to the mine to dig sand for their home. It caved in and all died instantly. The deceased are related to each other," he said.
They were identified as Sudama Goswami (22), Shriniwas (20), Nitesh (10) and Kishan Goswami (14), he said.
