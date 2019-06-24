4 killed in sand mine collapse in MP's Shivpuri

Four persons, including two children, were Monday killed when an illegal sand mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

The mine was along the banks of in Maroura Khalsa village in Pohri area, station in charge said.

"The victims went to the mine to dig sand for their home. It caved in and all died instantly. The deceased are related to each other," he said.

They were identified as Sudama Goswami (22), Shriniwas (20), Nitesh (10) and Kishan Goswami (14), he said.

