Rajasthan will implement Centre's health insurance scheme jointly with the state's

-
ALSO READ
Will not implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain
20 lakh patients treated under Ayushman Bharat within 200 days: JP Nadda
Modicare a hoax, excludes outpatient care: Congress
PPP in digital health solutions can catalyse Ayushman Bharat: Commerce Secretary
National Health Agency restructured as National Health Authority
-
The Rajasthan government has decided to implement the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, by integrating it with the state's own Bhamashah insurance scheme.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday said the Centre's scheme will be implemented in integration with the state's Bhamashah insurance scheme.
Ayushman Bharat provides for cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiary families per year.
Sharma said the amalgamation of the two schemes has been completed.
Rajasthan is currently providing benefits to 97 Lakh families under the Bhamashah scheme and many of the eligible families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are already covered under the Bhamasha scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU