4 unemployed teachers injured in police cane charge

Police Friday caned a group of jobless teachers who tried to force their way to the state minister's residence to press for employment, injuring four of them.

The protesters wanted to submit a memorandum to O P Soni for their appointment in government schools, he said.

The said at least 300 unemployed teachers who had cleared the government's Eligibility Test were stopped a few yards away from the residence of the

The situation turned ugly, when the protesters refused to listen to the police which wanted to prevent them from reaching the minister's residence.

But the teachers began removing police barricades blocking their way to the minister's house, he said.

During lathi-charge, four teachers were injured, one of them a woman, the protesters said.

Police said one of their men too was injured in the melee.

