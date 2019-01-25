Congress slams BJP for encounter killings in UP, says culture has come from Gujarat

The on Friday attacked the BJP for the alleged rise in encounters in Uttar Pradesh, saying the culture comes from Narendra Modi's home state of and UP too has become a victim of the ruling party's "muscular" model of governance after

In a series of tweets, former minister P Chidambaram said that during the last 16 months, 78 people were killed in encounters by police.

"Is this the rule of law under the Constitution of It is the rule of law under the 'muscular' model of governance offered by the BJP. After Jammu & Kashmir, it is UP that is the victim of muscular government," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, senior said the saffron party is now seeking to make it a national campaign. He said encounters are not sanctioned by law and are against the basic tenets of natural justice.

"This culture comes from Gujarat; of false encounters and killing people. Now they want to make it a national campaign. We are a rule governed country. Where there is a rule of law and everybody has their rights. Nobody can be killed. Encounters are not sanctioned by law. It is against the basic tenets of natural justice," he said.

Sharma said has produced some gaint leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Govind Ballabh Pant, Acharya Kripalani, Kamalapati Tripathi, and many others. BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh, who was the state chief minister, are also from the state and wondered how people have now settled to elect

"Time will tell, when the history of this period is written, as to what damage they have done even to the governance in the state of UP. If encounters is the sole target of an elected Government in a democracy, then God help our country," the senior said.

Reports claim the UP Police, in the first 16 months of the government, recorded more than 3,000 encounters in which at least 78 criminals were gunned down.

Quoting officials, the reports say, the data in question was recorded between March 2017, when the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, and July 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)