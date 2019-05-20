JUST IN
Business Standard

4-year-old falls into borewell in Jodhpur

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

A four-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Monday, police said.

The girl, Seema, is alive and oxygen supply has been provided through a pipe inside the borewell. She fell into the borewell while playing near it, the police said.

The bore-well is said to be nine inch wide and 400 feet deep, Kherapa Police Station in-charge Kesa Ram said.

The National Disaster Response Force has been informed and the rescue operation will be carried out soon, the officer added.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 20:01 IST

