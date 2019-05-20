4-year-old falls into borewell in Jodhpur

A four-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's district on Monday, police said.

The girl, Seema, is alive and oxygen supply has been provided through a pipe inside the borewell. She fell into the borewell while playing near it, the police said.

The bore-well is said to be nine inch wide and 400 feet deep, Kherapa Police Station in-charge Kesa Ram said.

The has been informed and the rescue operation will be carried out soon, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)