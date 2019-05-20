JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre, TN Govts have 'tied' hands of EC "from behind": Stalin

At 67.11 pc, 2019 turnout highest for LS polls
Business Standard

Maldives court annuls ex-VP's conviction in boat explosion

AP  |  Male 

A court in the Maldives has set aside the conviction and 15-year prison term given the former vice president on allegations he conspired to assassinate former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

The High Court on Monday annulled the Criminal Court's conviction of Ahmed Adeeb and ordered a new investigation.

Adeeb has been serving a combined 33 years in prison after being convicted of corruption and causing an explosion on Yameen's speedboat in 2015 in an alleged assassination attempt. With the court decision, his prison term was reduced to 18 years.

Adeeb, previously a confidante of Yameen, was arrested after the blast on the boat injured Yameen's wife.

The US FBI said it found no evidence of explosives on the boat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements