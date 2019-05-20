Maldives court annuls ex-VP's conviction in boat explosion

A court in the has set aside the conviction and 15-year prison term given the former vice on allegations he conspired to assassinate former

The on Monday annulled the Criminal Court's conviction of and ordered a new investigation.

Adeeb has been serving a combined 33 years in prison after being convicted of corruption and causing an explosion on Yameen's speedboat in 2015 in an alleged assassination attempt. With the court decision, his prison term was reduced to 18 years.

Adeeb, previously a confidante of Yameen, was arrested after the blast on the boat injured Yameen's wife.

The US FBI said it found no evidence of explosives on the boat.

