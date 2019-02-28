JUST IN
40 school students injured in collision of 2 buses in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Maharajganj (UP) 

At least 40 school students were injured after two buses collided on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur highway in Purenderpur area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place at 8.50 am, when a school bus collided with a tourist bus, they said.

The injured students were taken to hospital, where they received preliminary treatment, police said, adding, a probe into the matter is on.

