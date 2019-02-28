JUST IN
Cold morning in Delhi as mercury falls to 6.8 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a cold morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 6.8 degrees celsius, six notches below normal.

The humidity level in the morning was recorded at 97 per cent, a meteorological department official said.

"The minimum temperature settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal," he said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 11:30 IST

