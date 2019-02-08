5.9 magnitude quake off southern Philippines

A 5.9 magnitude struck at sea off the southern late Friday, though there were no early reports of damage and the local office said it expected none.

The Geological Survey and the and said the quake struck at 7:55 pm (1155 GMT), its epicentre about 41 kilometres (25 miles) east of the town of on

It had a relatively shallow depth, measured at 24 kilometres by the agency -- and 19 kilometres by the local quake monitors -- but the latter said in an advisory that it was not expected to have caused damage.

The is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone through and across the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)