UCO Bank shares decline 3 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Friday fell by three per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 998.74 crore for third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The stock declined 3.05 per cent to close at Rs 17.50 on BSE. Intra-day, it fell six per cent to Rs 16.95.

At NSE, shares dropped 1.65 per cent to close at Rs 17.80.

The had posted a net loss of Rs 1,016.43 crore in December quarter of 2017-18.

Total income of the came down to Rs 3,585.56 crore during the latest quarter as against Rs 3,721.93 crore in the same period of 2017-18, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender witnessed worsening asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ballooned to 27.39 per cent of gross loans at end of December 31, 2018, from 20.64 per cent in December 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)