5 armed robbers decamp with cash, jewellery, car from Gurgaon farm house

Five unidentified people looted cash, and other expensive items from farmhouse in Raisina zone here, a said on Sunday.

The robbers struck on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

In a police complaint, the owner of the farmhouse claimed that the robbers carrying country-made pistols took him, his wife and his farmhouse employees hostage and robbed Rs 68,000 cash, mobile phones, expensive watches and car, a police officials said.

Rajesh Vats, the former RWA of said, "This was the sixth case of robbery in the area in the last four months."



Gurgaon Police PRO said a case has been registered against five unnamed people and investigation is underway.

"The faces of accused were covered. We have collected CCTV footage and analyzing it for clues," he said.

