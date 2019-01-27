ICC Rankings: Kohli maintains top position, Holder becomes premier all-rounder

There was no change in Virat Kohli's position at the top of Test batsmen's list but skipper emulated Sir to become world's No 1 all-rounder in the latest Test rankings released by the ICC.

Sir was the from islands to top the list in March 1974 and Holder has now emulated him following his 202 not out off 229 balls in West Indies' emphatic win against England.

Holder leapfrogged Bangladesh's and India's Ravindra Jadeja to grab the number one spot for the first time in his career. Jadeja who slipped a place in all-rounder's list maintained his fifth position in bowler's list.

Cheteshwar Pujara (3rd) among batsmen and Ravichandran Ashwin (9th) among bowlers also held on to their last week's rankings.

