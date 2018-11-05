5 killed in accidents on Yamuna Expressway

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mathura (UP) 

A police constable and four others were killed in two separate accidents on the Yamuna Expressway Sunday.

Two persons were injured in the incidents, police said.

"Four persons were killed after two cars collided with each other. In another incident, a constable died as his canter rammed a truck," they said.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Gopi Chand. He was accompanying two employees of Gaziabad treasury, police said.

The two injured are being treated in Agra, they added.

Mon, November 05 2018. 01:10 IST

