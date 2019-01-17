53-yr-old killed in road accident in southwest Delhi

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a car hit him in southwest Delhi's area Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He used to work with an export company, they added.

Officials of the (South) police station rushed to the spot after they were informed about the accident at 1 pm at NH-8, police said.

On reaching the site, police found Kumar in a critical condition and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Devender Arya, of Police (southwest) said.

Thirty-year-old woman, who was driving the car, has been apprehended, he said.

The medical examination of the woman has been conducted to verify if she was drunk at the time of accident, Arya added.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

