Night owl Muguruza wins record Aussie Open late show

Two-time winner Garbine emerged triumphant in the latest women's match ever held at after defeating Briton in the early hours of Friday morning.

and Konta's match on did not start until 12:30 am Friday morning -- a record at the season-opening -- and finished with a 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 victory for the Spaniard two hours and 42 minutes later at 3:12 am.

The start was delayed when the men's match between and turned into three hour 46 minute epic, ending 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 for Germany's Zverev.

"I'll go get some breakfast now," joked after wrapping up the win to set up a third-round clash with of

The previous record for the latest start was set last year when a second-round match between and began at 11:59 pm.

The latest end to a match at any was also at Melbourne Park in 2008, when and finished a five-setter at 4:34 am.

complained about the scheduling last year when her fourth-round match started at 11:00 pm and finished almost three hours later, giving her barely 10 hours before she had to back up against world number one

The schedule is largely determined by local television demands to play high-profile matches in the evening prime time.

Despite the hour, both Muguruza and Konta made a contest of their late-night encounter, which was watched live by only a few die-hard spectators.

Muguruza, seeded 18, took the first set as she seeks to recapture the form that propelled her to the world number one ranking and delivered a in 2016 and a year later.

Former world number four Konta, a semi-finalist Down Under in 2016, won the second in a tie-break after Muguruza squandered two break points.

The Spaniard made no mistake in the third, breaking the Briton late in the set to avoid another tie-break.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)