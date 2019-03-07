550 gms of smuggled gold seized, one held in Telangana

An international gold-smuggling has been busted here with the arrest of a 24-year-old man and 550 of gold worth Rs 17.5 lakh seized, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended Syed Abdul Hai Tameemin the city Wednesday and seized from him 550 of gold in the form of paste, a press release said.

The accused buys gold in at a lower price and sells it in at a higher price for gain, it said. The accused and the seized gold worth Rs 17.5 lakh have been handed over tothe Customs officials for further action, the release added.

