Govt rattled by revelations in Rafale jet deal, trying to silence them: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that a "rattled" government was trying to silence those revealing details of in the Rafale jet deal but by doing so, it has admitted to the veracity of the information coming out in the public.

"RafaleScam revelations in have clearly rattled the Govt & so it seeks to silence them using the but not act against clear case of corruption! But by admitting that the documents were stolen Govt has admitted to their authenticity!" tweeted CPI(M).

K K told the Supreme Curt on Wednesday that the Rafale jet deal files were "stolen" from the

Those who put documents on the Rafale deal in the public domain are guilty under the and contempt of court, said the AG before a bench hearing a batch of petitions seeking a review of the court's verdict dismissing all the pleas against the agreement.

"BJP govts, at the Centre or in states, exist only for illegal profiteering of Modi's rich cronies at the cost of public money. This is not the first instance. From Rafale to loan write-offs, there are serious precedents of such action for cronies by BJP," tweeted CPI(M)

