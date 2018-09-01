JUST IN
Business Standard

6-month-old baby electrocuted to death, mother injured

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A six-month-old boy was killed and his mother injured after allegedly being electrocuted at their residence in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, the police said.

The incident took place Thursday evening when the mother switched on the cooler, a senior police officer said.

The mother and the baby were rushed to a nearby hospital where the latter died during the course of treatment, the officer said.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 22:30 IST

