8 cops sent to police lines for not taking adequate action against illegal constructions

The SHO and seven personnel of the Model Town police station in northwest district here have been sent to police lines for not taking adequate action against illegal constructions in the area, officials said Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, the action was taken after the Delhi Police Commissioner received several complaints against the police officials for not taking adequate actions against illegal constructions in their area.

The top brasses of the Delhi Police had received complaints about the law-and-order situation in Model Town area, police said.

An assistant sub-inspector of Keshav Puram police station in the same district was suspended for allegedly firing service weapon without authorisation, police said.

An enquiry has been initiated in this regard, they said, adding the incident did not occur inside the police station.

