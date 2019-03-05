8 lakh voters of TDP deleted from electoral rolls; AP CM

: Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday alleged that names of eight lakh TDP voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls even as the ruling party and the main opposition engaged in a virtual war of words over the contentious issue.

Electoral Officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, however, maintained that they had permitted the authorities concerned to delete only 40,000 voters in 74 assembly constituencies and only 10,000 have been deleted so far.

The Minister said in a tweet: "A person from is acting as Eight lakh TDP votes have been removed. They used Form-7 for the purpose. Looks like they may even remove my vote tomorrow."



Dwivedi, however, said six in Form-7 seeking deletion of voters have to be examined.

"We have received but voters have not been deleted. Voters need not panic based on rumours. The so far permitted removal of only 40,000 votes," Dwivedi said.

He said several duplicate votes and names of deceased people were found in the electoral rolls and were accordingly removed.

Addressing a party rally in Nellore this evening, the chief said they had been requesting the Election Commission to remove bogus voters from the electoral rolls and include genuine ones.

"But Chandrababu is finding fault with us for this, whereas he is resorting to devious things like enrolment of bogus voters and deletion of genuine ones," Jagan said.

The slugfest between the and continued in the backdrop of a case filed in over alleged theft of sensitive government data, including the electoral rolls, through a private IT firm.

The IT firm is engaged in providing various technological services to the TDP, including creation of a mobile application SevaMitra.

