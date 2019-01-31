YSRCP launches phase-2 of campaign against Chandrababu Naidu

The Congress Party has launched phase-2 of Ninnu Nammam Babu (NNB) (We Don't Trust You Babu), a campaign against Chandrababu

YSRCP informed that during the "Praja Sankalpa Yatra", over 2 crore people interacted with YS Jagan and expressed how they felt betrayed by Chandrababu and his government.

"With the completion of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the people of have decided to manifest their 'No Confidence in Chandrababu Naidu' through a united resolution, emerging in consensus from each of their villages."

The YSRCP in an official note said that prior to the 2014 elections, had made nearly 600 "tall claims," most of which have not been fulfilled till date, it said. "This is the reason for people's mistrust in and his government. Through Ninnu Nammam Babu (We Don't Trust You Babu)."

Ninnu Nammam Babu is a platform for the public to register their frustrations with and declare 'no confidence' in his government.

