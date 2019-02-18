800 houses in Lunglei town damaged in hailstorm

Around 800 houses in Mizoram's town and nearby villages were damaged in a hailstorm, but there was no report of any casualty, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DMR) department officials said Monday.

DMR F J told that detail information about the extent of damage caused by the hailstorm in the southern town of town was being prepared.

Officials in district said that at least 796 houses were either completely damaged or partially damaged in the hailstorm which hit the town on Sunday night.

Majority of those damaged houses were tin-roofed while window panes were also broken in many places rendering the houses uninhabitable, they said.

Hailstorm and heavy rainfall also hit the state capital, Aizawl and other places on Sunday evening.

