Poland says may withdraw from summit as Israel row escalates

warned on Monday that it may pull out of a summit of central European countries in this week on the heels of comments by Israel's new accusing Poles of anti-Semitism.

The move comes after Polish backed out of the summit on Sunday, following uproar in over reported comments by Israeli leader about the Poles and the Holocaust.

Polish was due to replace Morawiecki, but a in said on Monday that this was now under a "question mark" following comments by Israel's Katz.

He told Israel's i24 television that "there were many Poles who collaborated with the Nazis, and like Yitzhak Shamir, whose father was murdered, said: Poles suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk."



"The situation has changed since yesterday," Michal Dworczyk, of the Polish prime minister's chancellery, told Polish radio on Monday, adding that "we're dealing with a disgraceful statement by Israel's new "



"A huge question mark hangs over any participation by a of the Polish state in the V4 summit in Israel," Dworczyk said, referring to the Visegrad Group, that groups the Czech Republic, Hungary, and

The initial row broke out last week when Netanyahu -- who was quoted in newspaper as saying that "the Poles collaborated with the Nazis" -- was condemned in Poland for appearing to accuse all Polish people of cooperating with during World War II.

has long been at pains to point out that Poland, which was occupied by Nazi Germany, could not have and did not collaborate in the Holocaust although individual Poles gave up Jews to the Nazis.

The Israeli prime minister's office had said that Netanyahu had not implicated all Poles in the Holocaust.

It insisted that Netanyahu was "misquoted" in and other publications that reported different versions of the quote.

Netanyahu was in last week for a two-day summit on the Middle East, co-hosted by Poland and the United States, which focused on isolating while building Arab-Israeli ties.

The fresh controversy in Polish-Israeli ties comes after last year's row over a Polish law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German crimes.

After protests from and the US, Poland amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.

Poland was occupied by Nazi during World War II and lost six million citizens including three million Jews.

