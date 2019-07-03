87 'aspirational districts' connected with rly network: govt

As many as 87 of the 115 'aspirational districts' in the country have been connected with the rail network, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

His remarks came in response to a question on whether the government has any proposal to revamp all railway stations of aspirational districts in the near future.

"Out of 115 aspirational districts, so far 87 districts have been connected with Indian Railways network," he said during the Question Hour.

The Narendra Modi government in its first term had launched the 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' programme aiming to quickly and effectively carry out development projects in these backward districts.

