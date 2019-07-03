'White Chicks' sequel is happening, says Terry Crews

Terry Crews says the follow-up to "White Chicks" is in the works.

The actor starred in the film as flirtatious pro basketball player Latrell Spencer who takes a shine to an undercover FBI agent Marcus Copeland, who along with his agent brother Kevin, don whiteface as white women to crack a pair of kidnappings.

Real-life brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans starred as Kevin and Marcus, respectively.

Crews said he recently met Shawn Wayans and the actor was up for a sequel.

"I actually got with Shawn and he was like, 'Man, we're doing it, we're getting it going'," the actor said in an appearance on "Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live".

The "Brooklyn Nine Nine" star quipped he has been in shape all these years to feature in the sequel.

"I've been working out for 15 years so I can do 'White Chicks 2', y'all! Please, please," he said.

Earlier, this year Crews said he would "love" to star in a sequel to the 2004 comedy.

Despite negative reviews from critics, "White Chicks" was one of the top-grossing comedies of the year.

