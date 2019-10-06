JUST IN
Nine shot, four killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar; no arrests yet

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 am (local time) to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting

AP | PTI  |  Kansas City (US) 

US shooting
Representative image

Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 am (local time) to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.
First Published: Sun, October 06 2019. 16:50 IST

