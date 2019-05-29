JUST IN
A P Satpathy appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Odisha assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Wednesday appointed senior legislator Amar Prasad Satpathy as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Satpathy, the govenrment chief whip of the last assembly, took oath of office in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A six-time MLA, Satpathy, will administer oath to the newly-elected members of the state assembly on Thursday and Friday, government sources said.

