A P Satpathy appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Odisha assembly

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Wednesday appointed senior legislator Amar Prasad Satpathy as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.
Satpathy, the govenrment chief whip of the last assembly, took oath of office in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
A six-time MLA, Satpathy, will administer oath to the newly-elected members of the state assembly on Thursday and Friday, government sources said.
