Guatemala busts alleged USD 10 million people-smuggling ring

AP  |  Guatemala City 

Guatemalan officials say they have broken up a people-smuggling ring that purportedly moved 800 migrants a year through the country and took in some USD 10 million doing so.

Wednesday's announcement comes amid a visit by the acting U.S. Homeland Security secretary during which the two countries signed an agreement on jointly addressing migration and people-trafficking.

The prosecutor's office and National Civil Police arrested nine people in the case, including the alleged ringleader. The suspects are said to have housed migrants from Central and South America in Guatemala and moved them across the border into Mexico, bound for the United States.

The smugglers allegedly charged USD 11,000 to USD 12,000 per adult and USD 3,500 for minors.

Officials said the operation was carried out with support from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 23:10 IST

