A political personality who always worked for national interest: Mohan Bhagwat on Parrikar

Paying tributes to late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Mohan Tuesday described him as a political personality who always worked for national interest.

was diligent, committed and focused in his goals, said in a statement issued by the RSS.

He said Parrikar, the former of Sangh's unit, was a leader who dedicated everything for development of his state with due diligence.

Talking about Parrikar's tenure as Defence Minister, said he guided the defence establishment in a new direction.

"Amiable, studious, strong-willed, work-oriented and someone who had no other thought in his mind except national interest, was, indeed, a rare public figure," Bhagwat said, adding that he will always be remembered as an ideal social,

Parrikar, 63, passed away on March 17. He was battling with cancer for more than a year.

