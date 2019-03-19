A political personality who always worked for national interest: Mohan Bhagwat on Parrikar

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Paying tributes to late BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Tuesday described him as a political personality who always worked for national interest.

Parrikar was diligent, committed and focused in his goals, Bhagwat said in a statement issued by the RSS.

He said Parrikar, the former head of Sangh's Goa unit, was a leader who dedicated everything for development of his state with due diligence.

Talking about Parrikar's tenure as Defence Minister, Bhagwat said he guided the defence establishment in a new direction.

"Amiable, studious, strong-willed, work-oriented and someone who had no other thought in his mind except national interest, Manohar Parrikar was, indeed, a rare public figure," Bhagwat said, adding that he will always be remembered as an ideal social, political worker.

Parrikar, 63, passed away on March 17. He was battling with cancer for more than a year.

First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 15:15 IST

