Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to top

From being an practitioner to being the chief minister, 46-year-old has come a long way.

The two-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, Sawant, who was of the state Assembly, is a dedicated RSS worker.

The politician, recently seen in the RSS uniform at a Sangh event, was on Monday as the new of following Manohar Parrikar's death.

His elevation to the top post in the coastal state followed hectic parleys between the BJP and its alliance partners.

Sawant's political career began in the BJP as a youth leader. A staunch Parrikar supporter, he had worked closely with the late leader.

He won the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from North Goa's Sankhalim constituency, which used to be a stronghold.

He was among the few BJP MLAs who got re-elected in their constituencies during the state polls two years ago, when the party managed to win only 13 seats as compared to t 21 in the 2012 elections.

When Parrikar cobbled up an alliance with the Forward Party, the and Independents in 2017 despite the being the single largest party, was elected the

He is a former of the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, a special purpose vehicle set up by Parrikar to take up various infrastructure works in the coastal state.

holds a Bachelor's Degree in Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery from in Kolhapur district of

His wife heads the BJP Mahila Morcha in Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)