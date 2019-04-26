JUST IN
Business Standard

AAP alleges Gautam Gambhir has two voter IDs, files criminal complaint

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The AAP Friday claimed that the name of East Delhi BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir figures twice in electoral rolls and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue.

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi said it is a criminal matter and called for his "immediate disqualification".

"We have filed a criminal complaint in Tis Hazari Court against Gambhir," she said.

She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces upto one year in prison for this offence.

No immediate reaction was available from Gambhir.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 14:00 IST

