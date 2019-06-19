AAP govt 'stalling' the PM Awas Yojna in Delhi: BJP

The BJP Wednesday accused the government of "stalling" the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) in the national capital out of "political ill will" and coming out with its own scheme without having any norms or budget for it.

of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta charged that the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, as a "substitute" for the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY), was "cheating" the poor people in the city.

A government said under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, 18,000 residential units are to be distributed to beneficiaries for which a survey was being undertaken.

"Under the PMAY, the seed money is just Rs one lakh, which is inadequate. Our scheme is better than it and 18,000 houses are to be distributed among beneficiaries after the survey," he said.

Gupta, however, claimed that the government has no document outlining the scheme. "It has neither allocated any budget for it nor has set norms for it," he alleged.

The has no scheme for housing the poor and it has "failed" to implement the PMAY in Delhi out of sheer "political ill-will", Gupta said, and asked the ruling to rise above by accepting the central scheme for providing affordable housing to the poor.

