AAP leaders meet Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Wednesday met the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi reiterating its claim of deletion of names of a large number of voters from the electoral roll in an "illegitimate" manner.
The party leaders stressed that they strongly believed the names of "millions" of people have been deleted from the voters' list in an "incorrect and illegitimate" manner, the party said in a statement.
The CEO agreed to the party demand that special camps be organised in the city within a week to add back the names that have been deleted "wrongfully", claimed the statement
"The Aam Aadmi Party said that if the voters are being informed that their voter registration has been deleted from the voter list, then they are fulfilling social obligation. This work should be primarily done by the Election Commission so that people can restore their votes. This awareness campaign should have been started by Election Commission in the first place," it said.
The CEO Delhi has asked the city police to file a case over complaints that phone calls were being made to people telling them about deletion of their names from the voters' list.
Recently, Union minister Vijay Goel met the Chief Election Commissioner and lodged a complaint with regard to the phone calls alleging that the AAP was doing this to claim credit for restoring people's names in the electoral rolls.
AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Raghav Chadha were members of the delegation.
The delegation also asserted that the poll body was working under "pressure" of the Central government that was why a "motivated complaint" of the BJP has been sent to police though no criminal offence is made out in the matter.
