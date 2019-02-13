Rajasthan govt to make amendments for EWS quota

The government on Wednesday announced that it will make required amendments to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education for the economically weaker sections in the general category.

The government also announced to increase the creamy layer ceiling for OBC reservation to Rs 8 lakh from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

B.D Kalla informed the House that the state cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday decided on both the issues.

"The has decided to provide 10 per cent quota as approved by Parliament on January 14, 2019 for the economically weaker sections (from general category). The government will make necessary amendments in the rules," he said.

He said the Centre had on September 13, 2017 increased creamy layer ceiling for OBC reservation to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

On the similar lines, the government will also increase the limit to Rs 8 lakh from existing Rs 2.5 lakh, he said in the Assembly.

The state assembly also passed a resolution by voice vote for one-third reservation of seats for women in the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Presenting the resolution, state Women and said that taking cognisance of the decision taken by the for reserving one-third seats for women in the Assembly and Lok Sabha, the House appeals the government of to pass the women reservation bill at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)