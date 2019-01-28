AASU's black flag protest across Assam against "attack by BJP"

-
ALSO READ
Citizenship bill: Rajnath rings up AASU, seeks to resolve issue via talks
AASU warns against Citizenship Bill 2016
Cong, AASU slam Centre, call Assam Accord panel 'pre-election sop'
AASU asks govt to remove names of Bangladeshis from NRC
AASU, NESO call Northeast bandh on Jan 8 against Citizenship Bill
-
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Monday staged 'black flag' protests across Assam against the alleged attack on its members by BJP workers in Nalbari district on Sunday.
The organisation would continue with the protest on Wednesday when its members block National highways across the state for an hour from 12 noon, AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said.
Effigies of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjit Dass were also burnt across the state on Monday.
BJP workers had allegedly attacked AASU activists at Ghograpar in Nalbari district when members of the students' body were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The BJP had arranged a motorbike rally to escort the health minister and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who had gone there for the inauguration of a hospital by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
The AASU alleged that its members were allegedly stopped and attacked by the BJP workers with stones.
The police took three AASU members in custody and they were again attacked by the BJP activists at Ghograpar police station, Bhattacharya alleged.
"The state government is trying to suppress the movement against the Bill by resorting to such blatant misuse of power. The police are working as an agent of the BJP and the RSS and are being used by the government," he added.
"We will not tolerate such high-handed attitude of the government and if this continues, we will intensify our agitation," he said.
The protest against the Bill will continue as the identity of the indigenous population is being threatened, Bhattacharya said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU