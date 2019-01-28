AASU's black flag protest across Assam against "attack by BJP"

The All Students' Union (AASU) Monday staged 'black flag' protests across against the alleged attack on its members by workers in district on Sunday.

The organisation would continue with the protest on Wednesday when its members block National highways across the state for an hour from 12 noon, Samujjal Bhattacharya said.

Effigies of Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister and state Ranjit Dass were also burnt across the state on Monday.

workers had allegedly attacked activists at Ghograpar in district when members of the students' body were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The BJP had arranged a motorbike rally to escort the who had gone there for the inauguration of a hospital by Chief Minister

The alleged that its members were allegedly stopped and attacked by the BJP workers with stones.

The police took three AASU members in custody and they were again attacked by the BJP activists at station, Bhattacharya alleged.

"The is trying to suppress the movement against the Bill by resorting to such blatant misuse of power. The police are working as an agent of the BJP and the RSS and are being used by the government," he added.

"We will not tolerate such high-handed attitude of the government and if this continues, we will intensify our agitation," he said.

The protest against the Bill will continue as the identity of the indigenous population is being threatened, Bhattacharya said.

