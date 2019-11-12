JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Future Consumer reports Rs 17-cr loss in July-September; net sales up 11%
Business Standard

Abbott India Q2 net up 30% at Rs 178 crore, total income rises 8%

The company had posted a profit of Rs 137.68 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC rejects plea seeking clarity on restructuring wages for EPF deduction

Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported 29.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 178.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 137.68 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

Total income for the quarter under review rose about 8 per cent to Rs 1,083.7 crore as against Rs 1,004.2 crore for the same period a year ago.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU