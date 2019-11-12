Abbott India Q2 net up 30% at Rs 178 crore, total income rises 8%

-
-
Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported 29.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 178.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 137.68 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.
Total income for the quarter under review rose about 8 per cent to Rs 1,083.7 crore as against Rs 1,004.2 crore for the same period a year ago.
