Despite split, Chautala family feud continues to play out in public

The family feud in the Chautala family continues to play out in public despite the INLD's split, with senior leader accusing his elder brother, Ajay Chautala, of selling party tickets in the 2014 elections.

"Ajay shook hands with many of our opponents who belonged to different parties. He entered into a quid-pro-quo arrangement with them by extending help to them in the 2014 Vidhan Sabha polls in return of the favour they extended to him to help his son, Dushyant Chautala, in the Lok Sabha polls (from Hisar) the same year," Abhay told reporters after a party meeting here on Wednesday.

had also accused his elder brother of back-stabbing the party. "The INLD could have come to power in the 2014 assembly polls. Earlier, kept a few thing under wraps in the party's interests. However, we must now tell that Fatehabad, Ateli and Ballabhgarh seats were sold for Rs 50-lakh each," he had told party workers.

and his father and (INLD) president, Om Prakash Chautala, are serving a jail term in connection with a teachers-recruitment scam in

When asked to comment on the allegations against his father, dubbed the allegations baseless and dared his uncle to come out with proof. "Those who are levelling allegations have lost the battle psychologically. When one sees losing everything and finds things slipping out of one's hands, one tends to level such allegations," he said.

said could have expressed his feelings at the family level if he had "so much poison in his mind" against his own brother.

"They (INLD) should know that we are not going to be rattled by their baseless allegations. Those who make such allegations should come out with proof. They should get serious in life," said.

This fresh round of war of words between the Abhay and the Ajay camps comes a week after the INLD's humiliating defeat in the Jind bypoll.

Digvijay Chautala, who gave a good fight and finished second, said the (JJP) had come into reckoning after the bypoll.

Meanwhile, the INLD and the JJP leaders both staked their claim on the ownership of an office in Ambala town. The INLD alleged that JJP workers entered the party office and ransacked the premises on Thursday, while the JJP said their was allegedly misbehaved with.

JJP claimed that his father had offered this property to to use it as party office in 2006 and said the ownership was still with his father. Lalana said he had been asking the INLD leaders to hand over the possession of the property after the party split last November.

Both the parties have filed complaints and the police has asked them to submit their papers of ownership.

