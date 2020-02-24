Abhay Kumar Singh takes over as NHPC CMD, replaces Ratish Kumar

-
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday announced appointment of Abhay Kumar Singh as the company's Chairman & Managing Director from February 24, 2020.
It is to inform that pursuance to Ministry of Power on February24, 2020, S Abhay Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company on February 24, 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. August 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier in place of Ratish Kumar who was holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director in addition to his duties as Director (Projects), NHPC said in a statement.
