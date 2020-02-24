JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NTPC's acquisition of entire stake in NEEPCO, THDC India gets CCI nod
Business Standard

Abhay Kumar Singh takes over as NHPC CMD, replaces Ratish Kumar

Singh has assumed the charge as CMD of the company on February 24, 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. August 31, 2022, NHPC said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday announced appointment of Abhay Kumar Singh as the company's Chairman & Managing Director from February 24, 2020.

It is to inform that pursuance to Ministry of Power on February24, 2020, S Abhay Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company on February 24, 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. August 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier in place of Ratish Kumar who was holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director in addition to his duties as Director (Projects), NHPC said in a statement.
First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU