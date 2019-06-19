IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi & IISc-Bangalore among top 200 in prestigious QS global rankings

Three Indian institutes -- IIT-Bombay, IIT- and IISc- -- have found place among the top 200 in the prestigious (QS) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.

The QS global rankings 2020, which was released in London, has 50 new entrants globally and India-based (JGU), established in 2009, has become the youngest university to break into top 1,000 in the prestigious rankings.

IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT- and IIT-Roorkee are also among the top 400 institutes. IIT-Guwahati, ranked 491, saw a decline in its ranking since last year when it was placed at 472.

The University improved on its last year's rank of 487 and is placed at 474 in the latest rankings.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "It is a matter of great pride that in the prestigious QS rankings, IIT-Bombay, IIT- and IISc (Bangalore) have been included in the top 200 institutes.

"I wish to congratulate everyone on this occasion. We are determined to take other institutions to the top on the strength of educational excellence."



R. Subrahmanyam, the of Higher in the HRD Ministry, wrote on the microblogging site, "One of the fastest rising institution in the world rankigns is which jumped up 14 places compared to last year. Congratulations! (sic)"



Other universities that figures in the rankings are Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University, Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad University, and

Naveen Jindal, the Founding of JGU, said, "JGU's maiden entry into the 2020 is a phenomenal achievement as we celebrate our 10th anniversary."



Historically, such rankings have favoured universities oriented towards science, technology, engineering, mathematics disciplines and medicine, but the JGU was the only Indian university focusing on social sciences, arts, humanities and professions such as law, business administration and architecture, the JGU said in a statement.

C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice- of JGU, said, "This was an extraordinary international recognition for a university which was barely a decade old. Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence since our founding has helped us achieve this distinction.

