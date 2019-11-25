ACB closes irrigation cases, says not related to Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said it has closed probe into nine case of alleged corruption in irrigation projects in Maharashtra, adding none of these cases was linked to deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The ACB's clarification came after opposition Congress claimed Ajit Pawar was "exonerated" in lieu of his support to the BJP in forming a government two days ago.

"None of the cases pertaining to Ajit Pawar in the 2013 irrigation scam investigation have been closed," a senior ACB official told PTI.

This is a conditional closure, which means the state or the court can reopen the case, the official said.

"We are investigating around 3,000 tenders in irrigation related complaints. These are routine inquiries which are closed and all ongoing investigations are continuing as they were earlier," the official said.

Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged that the only decision it had taken in "public interest" was to close "all cases of corruption and malfeasance".

