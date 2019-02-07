ACB nabs Jaipur discom engineer for accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe

An assistant of Jaipur Discom was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Alwar for conducting inspection of works done by a

The accused Ramesh Chand Meena, posted in Neemrana office of Jaipur Discom, had demanded the bribe from the for the inspection so that the payment against the work could be released.

Singh's firm had got a contract from Rajasthan State Industrial Development and (RIICO) for laying underground cable and the work was completed in July last year. The work was to be supervised by the but the accused was demanding the bribe for conducting inspection of the work site police said.

Since there was no work completion report from the assistant engineer, RIICO had stopped the payment of Rs one crore to the

"The contractor gave complaint against Meena. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held in his office on Thursday while taking the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh, deputy SP- Anti Corruption Bureau, said.

