Access to information vital to any society : Bucknell

is the of a democracy and access to information is vital to any society, British Deputy High in Kolkata, Bruce has said.

said the works hard to defend

"Media pluralism is limited by the ongoing fact that women remain comparatively unrepresented in the media workforce and in decision-making roles," he said at a conference here on Friday.

said as freedom of expression underpins all human rights "we must all defend a "



On the issue of gender equality and womens empowerment, Bucknell said, "No country can truly develop if it leaves half of its population behind."



"Women make up over 50 per cent of the population and deserve to have their voices heard and their rights protected. We believe girls and women everywhere should be treated equally, be empowered, and be safe," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)