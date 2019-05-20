ACEF Collaborates With NetBiz for Global Customer Engagement Awards

/ -- Celebrating outstanding achievements by influential brands in customer engagement, and CSR sectors, the Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards welcomed guests and dignitaries to its 8th edition on 25th April, 2019. ACEF received over 730 entries from 200 companies, with awards in several categories including, Effective use of Market Research, Successful use of CSR Activity, Most Admired OOH Agency of the Year, Effective use of Media, Creativity, Innovation, Effectiveness and Successful use of Technology.

The event was held at The Westin Hotel, with the theme ' for Enterprises - Accelerate 10X'. Entrepreneurs and leaders from across the were invited to speak on various topics for the forum of artificial intelligence, such as:



Future of Advertising & Media in the AI World Innovation with AI in OOH Enterprise Future Depends on AI Innovations Use of AI across Media & Entertainment How Brands Can Get Ready to Use AI Leveraging AI for NetBiz Systems Pvt Ltd, a 360-degree digital performance-driven agency, joined hands with ACEF to become title sponsors of the event this year. Arvind Jain, of NetBiz, was invited to speak on 'Use of AI for Customer Engagement' and how will pave the way for the future of digital

Mr. Jain believes that engagement is all about responding to the customers' needs, as and when they want it, using digital tools and services that will enhance their experience in the process.

"Automation, where AI anticipates the wants and needs of the customers and provides the service without being prompted, is essential in making transactions quick and seamless for your audience," he said while addressing the various facets of AI that can be used for customer engagement.

As a name that provides integrated services, ranging from advertising to experiential marketing, NetBiz's 'techvertising' team develops several creative campaigns for brands, backed by industry insights. With customer engagement being the core of all digital activities, NetBiz believes in powering the future of marketing with

About NetBiz



is a 360-degree data-driven performance marketing agency in that provides integrated marketing and built on robust planning and boundless creative ideas. With strategies built on meaningful insights, the agency intensifies user experience by providing hybrid advertising solutions, harmonised with thoughtful concepts. NetBiz devises the perfect blend of varied platforms and technology for brands, coupled with a digital system that works best for them. Combining creativity, dynamism and innovation to create better experiences, NetBiz has been transforming brands since 2003 by ensuring that their concepts are designed well, developed immaculately and delivered timely. For more information, please visitAbout ACEFFounded in 2012-13, the ACEF program is organized by a team of professionals from India, and UAE and is guided by the Advisory Members from Branding, Marketing and Creative Agencies based in India, US, Australia, Singapore, UAE and Their programs are focused on Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, Marketing, CSR, Rural Marketing, Properties (Hospitality & Real Estate), HR and are planned for India, Sri Lanka, GCC Continent and Asia Pacific Regions.

Source: NetBiz Systems Pvt. Ltd.

