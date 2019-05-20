Refined soya oil futures gain 0.15% on spot demand

Refined prices advanced 0.15 per cent to Rs 739.7 per 10 kg in futures trade Monday as speculators raised their positions on the back of spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for June contracts went up by Rs 1.1, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 739.7 per 10 kg with an open interest of 41,270 lots.

On similar lines, the for July contracts was trading higher by 95 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 726.5 per 10 kg in 16,550 lots.

Analysts said, expanding of positions by traders following positive demand at the spot market mainly kept refined prices to trade higher.

