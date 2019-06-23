Action plan being finalised for water conservation: Pondy CM

V Narayanasamy Sunday said the territorial administration was seized of the need to implement schemes to conserve water and an action plan was being finalised to implement rainwater harvesting scheme.

Appealing to people to ensure water was judiciously used, he said the government had also decided to desilt water bodies by granting licences through open tender system to

An action plan was being finalised to conserve water and to implement the rainwater scheme on a war-footing, the told reporters here.

Several villages in the union territory were now facing drought situation for want of rain and farmers were also in distress due to monsoon failure, he said.

He said he had taken up Puducherry's statehood issue with during the recent Niti Aayog meeting.

Narayanasamy also said during the meeting he had taken up with the the issue of including in the fifteenth so the territorial government would get 42 per cent Central grant which was available to the states.

