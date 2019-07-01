Action still fires up my core: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar on Monday said in his close to three-decade-long career, action has been one of the biggest reasons for his consistency in Bollywood.

The 51-year-old actor, who started his career in 1991 with "Saugandh", went to on to become one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi film industry courtesy his performance in "Khiladi" series -- "Khiladi", "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Sabse Bada Khiladi", "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, "International Khiladi", "Khiladi 420" and "Khiladi 786".

Akshay is currently filming director Rohit Shetty's next venture "Sooryavanshi", the fourth film in the filmmaker's cop universe.

"From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you'll why it still fires up my core," he wrote on Instagram alongside a set video of him performing some tough stunts.

"Sooryavanshi" also reunites Akshay with his longtime collaborator Katrina Kaif after a gap of nine years.

The movie is scheduled to be released on March 27 next year.

