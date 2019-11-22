Addressing challenges offer scope for growth in electronics sector: IT Secy

Challenges around air quality, agriculture, energy and other areas in the country present a huge opportunity for Indian sector to develop solutions and take them to the world, IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said on Friday.

"It is out of our challenges that we can create new business segments. There is no reason why we sitting here should not be the leaders in air purification technologies...our challenges are our best opportunity," Sawhney said at the 2nd CII India Summit.

He added that challenges in sectors like agriculture, transportation, energy, and industrial also present opportunities for developing solutions.

"We need to think of in which direction we can extend our line of businesses that are just taking off," he said.

The official said instead of "catching up" with other countries, India should be leading in product segment and strategies need to be charted accordingly.

Lauding the strong growth seen by Indian players, Sawhney said it is important that the industry also looks at strengthening its play in the components ecosystem to meet booming domestic requirements as well as position India as an export hub.