Four-fold compensation for villagers displaced by Gare Palma coal mine
Railways to outsource onboard services, no large-scale privatisation plans

In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry said that while private players will be allowed to run trains, the responsibility of its safety lay with the railways.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lucknow: The guard of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India's first 'private' train by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), waves the green flag after its was flagged off from the Charbagh Railway station in Lucknow, Friday.

There is a proposal to outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains, but no large-scale privatisation plans are underway, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Friday.

