Railways to outsource onboard services, no large-scale privatisation plans

-
ALSO READ
How exemption of 13 railway projects puts wildlife sanctuaries at risk
Online train tickets to get costlier as IRCTC restores service charge
Train services in Kashmir Valley to resume from Tuesday: Indian Railways
Yogi to flag off civil work on Rs 18,000 crore Kanpur Metro on Friday
Indian Railway recruitment 2019: Apply for 432 trade apprentice posts
-
There is a proposal to outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains, but no large-scale privatisation plans are underway, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Friday.
In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry said that while private players will be allowed to run trains, the responsibility of its safety lay with the railways.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU